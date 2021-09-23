Private Wealth Partners LLC Makes New $2.40 Million Investment in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 20,855 shares of the technology retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,398,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 18.0% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 578 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its position in Best Buy by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,055 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV grew its stake in Best Buy by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 8,662 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $996,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Best Buy by 64.2% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 266 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 390 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BBY shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Best Buy from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. DA Davidson raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Bank of America raised Best Buy to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Best Buy from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.44.

In related news, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 819 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.16, for a total transaction of $92,678.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Robert L. Bass sold 4,697 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.37, for a total value of $537,195.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,636 shares of company stock valued at $642,736. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Best Buy stock traded down $0.44 during trading on Thursday, reaching $106.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,438,944. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a one year low of $95.93 and a one year high of $128.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $26.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $113.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.72.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $1.09. Best Buy had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 64.85%. The business had revenue of $11.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. Best Buy’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 9.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 13th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.40%.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment comprises of the operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

