Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.680-$3.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.470. The company issued revenue guidance of $548 million-$552 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $533.16 million.Progress Software also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.730-$0.750 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ PRGS traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $46.21. The stock had a trading volume of 423,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,330. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.42, a PEG ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Progress Software has a fifty-two week low of $34.50 and a fifty-two week high of $49.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.60 and a 200-day moving average of $45.28.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The software maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $129.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.99 million. Progress Software had a return on equity of 37.43% and a net margin of 15.58%. The business’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Progress Software will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on PRGS. Citigroup began coverage on Progress Software in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They set a neutral rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim began coverage on Progress Software in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a buy rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Progress Software from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Progress Software in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $52.80.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Progress Software stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) by 83.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 215,564 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 98,118 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.49% of Progress Software worth $9,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Progress Software

Progress Software Corp. engages in the provision of a platform, which develops and deploys mission-critical business applications. It operates through the following segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment provides product enhancements and marketing supports for the partners to sell more of its existing solutions to their customers.

