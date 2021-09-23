Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.03 Billion

Analysts expect Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) to report $1.03 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Prologis’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.02 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.05 billion. Prologis reported sales of $980.15 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Prologis will report full year sales of $4.13 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.10 billion to $4.18 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $4.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.29 billion to $4.59 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Prologis.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 34.54% and a return on equity of 4.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS.

PLD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Prologis from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Prologis from $123.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $148.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $123.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.13.

Prologis stock traded up $1.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $130.01. The stock had a trading volume of 2,840,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,575,235. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $131.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.52. The company has a market capitalization of $96.11 billion, a PE ratio of 62.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.72. Prologis has a 52-week low of $93.08 and a 52-week high of $139.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.32%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Prologis in the first quarter worth $57,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Prologis by 0.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 56,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,023,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Prologis by 134.6% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 10,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,136,000 after buying an additional 6,150 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its position in Prologis by 6.7% in the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 22,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,349,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its position in Prologis by 1.5% in the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 7,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $764,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 93.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

