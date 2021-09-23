ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH) Shares Sold by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC lessened its stake in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH) by 92.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 37,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 431,780 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 were worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 in the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 in the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 3,016.2% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 5,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 5,037 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 in the 1st quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 in the 2nd quarter valued at $158,000.

Shares of SH stock opened at $14.95 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.61. ProShares Short S&P500 has a 52 week low of $14.47 and a 52 week high of $21.31.

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

