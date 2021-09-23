ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY) Shares Gap Down to $27.31

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $27.31, but opened at $25.83. ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF shares last traded at $26.06, with a volume of 656,992 shares changing hands.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.21 and a 200-day moving average of $37.92.

Get ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UVXY. Raffles Associates LP raised its holdings in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 150,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,197,000 after purchasing an additional 135,000 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $280,000. tru Independence LLC raised its holdings in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 397.2% during the 1st quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 131,839 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 105,322 shares during the last quarter. Clarity Financial LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,773,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $2,337,000.

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to one and one-half times (1.5x) the daily performance of the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index. UVXY provides leveraged exposure to the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index, which measures the returns of a portfolio of monthly VIX futures contracts with a weighted average of one month to expiration.

Recommended Story: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.