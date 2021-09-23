Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) Shares Up 5.4%

Shares of Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) shot up 5.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $16.44 and last traded at $16.31. 10,614 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 568,208 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.47.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PTGX. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $53.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target (down from $60.00) on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $55.00 to $47.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Protagonist Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.63.

The firm has a market capitalization of $796.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.63 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.62.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.14). Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 30.58% and a negative net margin of 299.39%. The firm had revenue of $2.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.60 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider David Y. Liu sold 14,779 shares of Protagonist Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.56, for a total transaction of $702,889.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PTGX. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 11.7% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC now owns 142,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,701,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 83,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,165,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Protagonist Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter.

Protagonist Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:PTGX)

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address unmet medical needs. Its product pipeline include PTG-300, PTG-200, and PN-943 The company was founded by Mark L. Smythe on August 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

