PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) Now Covered by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) in a report released on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PubMatic from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of PubMatic in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James raised shares of PubMatic from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Evercore ISI raised shares of PubMatic from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of PubMatic from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $43.80.
NASDAQ PUBM opened at $28.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.51 and a 200-day moving average of $37.98. PubMatic has a 1-year low of $22.42 and a 1-year high of $76.96.
In other PubMatic news, CEO Rajeev K. Goel sold 15,000 shares of PubMatic stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.29, for a total value of $439,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mukul Kumar sold 2,110 shares of PubMatic stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.70, for a total transaction of $73,217.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 69,261 shares of company stock worth $2,067,521. 89.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of PubMatic during the 2nd quarter worth about $539,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of PubMatic during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,926,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of PubMatic during the 2nd quarter worth about $7,556,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of PubMatic by 1,361.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 334,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,065,000 after purchasing an additional 311,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in shares of PubMatic during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,581,000. Institutional investors own 17.82% of the company’s stock.
PubMatic Company Profile
PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include PubMatic Cloud, which offers a customizable platform as a service; Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.
