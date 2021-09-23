PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) Now Covered by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) in a report released on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PubMatic from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of PubMatic in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James raised shares of PubMatic from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Evercore ISI raised shares of PubMatic from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of PubMatic from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $43.80.

Get PubMatic alerts:

NASDAQ PUBM opened at $28.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.51 and a 200-day moving average of $37.98. PubMatic has a 1-year low of $22.42 and a 1-year high of $76.96.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $49.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.74 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that PubMatic will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PubMatic news, CEO Rajeev K. Goel sold 15,000 shares of PubMatic stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.29, for a total value of $439,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mukul Kumar sold 2,110 shares of PubMatic stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.70, for a total transaction of $73,217.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 69,261 shares of company stock worth $2,067,521. 89.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of PubMatic during the 2nd quarter worth about $539,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of PubMatic during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,926,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of PubMatic during the 2nd quarter worth about $7,556,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of PubMatic by 1,361.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 334,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,065,000 after purchasing an additional 311,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in shares of PubMatic during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,581,000. Institutional investors own 17.82% of the company’s stock.

PubMatic Company Profile

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include PubMatic Cloud, which offers a customizable platform as a service; Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

Featured Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for PubMatic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PubMatic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.