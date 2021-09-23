Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) CEO Sells $880,612.56 in Stock

Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) CEO Glendon E. French III sold 23,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.36, for a total value of $880,612.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of LUNG opened at $38.50 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion and a PE ratio of -16.59. The company has a quick ratio of 13.46, a current ratio of 14.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Pulmonx Co. has a 52-week low of $35.81 and a 52-week high of $69.48.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.03. Pulmonx had a negative net margin of 89.71% and a negative return on equity of 33.72%. The company had revenue of $12.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.26 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Pulmonx Co. will post -1.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LUNG. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pulmonx during the first quarter valued at about $968,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Pulmonx by 26.1% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Pulmonx during the first quarter valued at about $995,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Pulmonx by 7.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Pulmonx during the first quarter valued at about $2,864,000. 70.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Pulmonx from $65.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.50.

About Pulmonx

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive medical devices for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

