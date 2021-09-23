Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for ConocoPhillips Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:COP)

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) – Research analysts at KeyCorp increased their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of ConocoPhillips in a report issued on Monday, September 20th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now expects that the energy producer will post earnings per share of $1.49 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.33. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for ConocoPhillips’ Q2 2022 earnings at $1.44 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.38 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.64 EPS.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.17. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 5.64%. The company had revenue of $10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.92) earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on COP. TheStreet raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. raised their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.95.

Shares of NYSE:COP opened at $62.26 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $83.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $27.53 and a 12 month high of $63.57.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 28th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 27th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is presently -177.32%.

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director R A. Walker acquired 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $55.50 per share, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total transaction of $198,873.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,172.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COP. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 41.0% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 640 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in ConocoPhillips during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

