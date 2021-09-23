Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) Lifted by Oppenheimer

Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer boosted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Personalis in a research report issued on Sunday, September 19th. Oppenheimer analyst K. Degeeter now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.39) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.40). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Personalis’ FY2022 earnings at ($1.88) EPS.

Get Personalis alerts:

PSNL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Personalis from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. BTIG Research cut their price target on Personalis from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Personalis from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Personalis from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

Shares of Personalis stock opened at $20.66 on Wednesday. Personalis has a 52-week low of $16.54 and a 52-week high of $53.46. The company has a market capitalization of $917.55 million, a P/E ratio of -16.66 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.65 and a 200 day moving average of $22.39.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.05. Personalis had a negative return on equity of 18.51% and a negative net margin of 60.87%. The business had revenue of $21.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.15 million.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PSNL. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in Personalis by 66.7% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Personalis by 79.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Personalis by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Personalis by 7.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Personalis in the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Aaron Tachibana sold 3,152 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total transaction of $66,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Richard Chen sold 4,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.22, for a total transaction of $94,131.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 122,787 shares of company stock worth $2,753,745 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Personalis Company Profile

Personalis, Inc engages in the provision of genomic sequencing and analytics solutions to support the development of personalized cancer vaccines and other next-generation cancer immunotherapies. The company was founded by Euan A. Ashley, Michael Snyder, Atul J. Butte, John S. West, and Russ B. Altman in 2011 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

See Also: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Personalis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Personalis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.