Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Uber Technologies, Inc. Lifted by KeyCorp (NYSE:UBER)

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Uber Technologies in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 21st. KeyCorp analyst E. Yruma now anticipates that the ride-sharing company will earn ($0.30) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.37). KeyCorp also issued estimates for Uber Technologies’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.68) EPS.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on UBER. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $66.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.63.

NYSE UBER opened at $44.87 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.40 and its 200-day moving average is $49.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $84.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.11 and a beta of 1.54. Uber Technologies has a 12-month low of $32.89 and a 12-month high of $64.05.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $1.11. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 7.78% and a negative return on equity of 15.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.02) earnings per share.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.51, for a total transaction of $328,315.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 1,553.6% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 463 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Uber Technologies by 199.0% during the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 604 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. 72.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

Further Reading: What is a trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.