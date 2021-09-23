Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. Decreased by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:AXTA)

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for Axalta Coating Systems in a research report issued on Monday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now expects that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $0.53 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.59. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Axalta Coating Systems’ FY2022 earnings at $2.30 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.65 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on AXTA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup cut shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.90.

Axalta Coating Systems stock opened at $28.68 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.66. Axalta Coating Systems has a 1 year low of $21.43 and a 1 year high of $34.20. The company has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.51.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 34.83%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,523 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 0.6% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 61,104 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,807,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 3.1% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 13,460 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 10,325 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 6.0% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,715 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. 95.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Barry S. Snyder sold 865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total value of $26,071.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 48,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,473,243.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

