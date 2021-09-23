QIWI plc (NASDAQ:QIWI) Shares Sold by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp decreased its holdings in shares of QIWI plc (NASDAQ:QIWI) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,624 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 9,312 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 0.16% of QIWI worth $1,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of QIWI by 99.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,585 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of QIWI by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,589 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,359 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of QIWI by 168.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,674 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,935 shares in the last quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new stake in QIWI during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its stake in QIWI by 143.7% during the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 6,335 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 3,735 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.58% of the company’s stock.

Get QIWI alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of QIWI from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, QIWI currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.25.

QIWI stock opened at $8.31 on Thursday. QIWI plc has a 12-month low of $7.95 and a 12-month high of $17.60. The company has a market capitalization of $521.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.29.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is an increase from QIWI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.44%. QIWI’s payout ratio is 50.22%.

About QIWI

Qiwi Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of payment and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Payment Services (PS), Consumer Financial Services (CFS), Small and Medium Enterprises (SME), Rocketbank (RB), and Corporate and Other (CO). The PS segment provides virtual distribution services through the QIWI Wallet and other QIWI applications.

Featured Story: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for QIWI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QIWI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.