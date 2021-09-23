Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Decreases Stock Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC cut its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 5.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,295 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 279 shares during the quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 5.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,668,654 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,941,168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035,454 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 24.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,065,896 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $577,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558,584 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 3.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,992,178 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $427,705,000 after purchasing an additional 173,888 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 7.3% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,682,644 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $365,620,000 after purchasing an additional 317,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 1.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,561,517 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $326,604,000 after purchasing an additional 45,107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VLO opened at $65.32 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Valero Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $35.44 and a 12 month high of $84.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $65.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.62. The firm has a market cap of $26.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.44, a PEG ratio of 57.32 and a beta of 2.15.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.33. Valero Energy had a negative return on equity of 7.31% and a negative net margin of 1.69%. The company had revenue of $27.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.66 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.00%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 4th. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is currently -125.64%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on VLO shares. Barclays raised their price objective on Valero Energy from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Valero Energy from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Valero Energy from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Valero Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Valero Energy from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.71.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

