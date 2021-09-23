Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Makes New Investment in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,314 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SMG. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 123.1% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Tobam acquired a new position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 123.0% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 252 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.24% of the company’s stock.

SMG opened at $145.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 1.13. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a fifty-two week low of $139.20 and a fifty-two week high of $254.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $162.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $199.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.52 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 66.94%. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.80 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 9.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th were given a $0.66 dividend. This is a boost from The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is 36.46%.

SMG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $257.00 target price on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities cut their target price on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Truist cut their target price on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The Scotts Miracle-Gro currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.56.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of systems and accessories for hydroponic gardening. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The U.S. Consumer segment consists of consumer lawn and garden business. The Hawthorn segment includes indoor, urban, and hydroponic gardening business.

