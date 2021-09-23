Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases New Position in PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $464,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of PS Business Parks in the first quarter valued at about $83,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PS Business Parks by 78.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PS Business Parks by 778.9% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of PS Business Parks by 398.3% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of PS Business Parks in the first quarter valued at about $135,000. 69.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PSB opened at $157.56 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $154.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.43. PS Business Parks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.26 and a twelve month high of $165.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.17 and a beta of 0.47.

PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.12. PS Business Parks had a net margin of 42.22% and a return on equity of 17.37%. Sell-side analysts predict that PS Business Parks, Inc. will post 6.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. PS Business Parks’s payout ratio is currently 63.93%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PSB shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of PS Business Parks from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of PS Business Parks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 14th.

PS Business Parks

PS Business Parks, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, and development of commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant flex, office, and industrial space. Its commercial real estate properties include warehouse and office space. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Glendale, CA.

