Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Reduces Stock Position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC lessened its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 70.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,476 shares during the quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 154.4% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 673,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $154,827,000 after buying an additional 408,514 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 3.4% in the second quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 150,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,615,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 30.5% in the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 61,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,103,000 after buying an additional 14,339 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the second quarter worth about $2,345,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 34.1% in the second quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public stock opened at $230.94 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $220.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $234.44. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 12 month low of $179.31 and a 12 month high of $271.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.86 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.70. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 15.69%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 13.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. This is a boost from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.27%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. lowered their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. MKM Partners upped their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $261.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $206.07 price target (down previously from $265.00) on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.31.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB); Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB); Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR); and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, the human resources organizations, and the management teams.

