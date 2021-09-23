Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 38,730 Shares of First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC decreased its stake in shares of First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) by 56.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,553 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 38,730 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in First BanCorp. were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in First BanCorp. by 75.9% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,991 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in First BanCorp. by 1.0% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 149,207 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in First BanCorp. by 5.2% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 30,653 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in First BanCorp. by 5.1% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 31,147 shares of the bank’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in First BanCorp. by 32.5% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,431 shares of the bank’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,576 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.25% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First BanCorp. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

FBP opened at $12.24 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. First BanCorp. has a 1-year low of $4.94 and a 1-year high of $13.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.18.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $214.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.66 million. First BanCorp. had a net margin of 23.52% and a return on equity of 10.30%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that First BanCorp. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. First BanCorp.’s payout ratio is 63.64%.

First BanCorp (Puerto Rico) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of personal, commercial, and corporate banking services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Mortgage Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

