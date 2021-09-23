Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Takes Position in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Elastic by 16.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Elastic by 7.3% during the first quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 5,048,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,443,000 after acquiring an additional 343,631 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Elastic by 4.2% during the second quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 768,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,069,000 after acquiring an additional 30,968 shares during the last quarter. XN Exponent Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Elastic by 66.1% during the first quarter. XN Exponent Advisors LLC now owns 963,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,108,000 after acquiring an additional 383,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Elastic by 5.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,436,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,974,000 after acquiring an additional 119,190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Steven Schuurman sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.35, for a total transaction of $82,675,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.18, for a total value of $926,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 514,698 shares of company stock valued at $84,959,034 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Elastic from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on Elastic from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Elastic from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Summit Insights began coverage on Elastic in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Elastic from $194.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Elastic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.25.

Shares of NYSE:ESTC opened at $166.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.71. Elastic has a one year low of $97.48 and a one year high of $176.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.39. The company has a market cap of $15.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -102.17 and a beta of 1.08.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.14. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 26.26% and a negative net margin of 21.54%. The company had revenue of $193.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. Elastic’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Elastic will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Elastic NV engages in the provision of open source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured; Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack; Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash; and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.

