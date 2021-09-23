Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Takes Position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 6,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 22,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 283,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,293,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Melissa B. Epperly sold 3,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.27, for a total transaction of $158,065.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 259,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,302,360.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony Y. Sun sold 26,794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.21, for a total transaction of $1,372,120.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 192,087 shares of company stock valued at $10,286,977 over the last three months. 21.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.83.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $63.54 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of -14.12 and a beta of 1.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.76. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.70 and a twelve month high of $74.99.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.21). As a group, analysts predict that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

About Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidates are the ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative, or advanced or metastatic breast cancer; and ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with advanced ovarian cancer.

