QuarkChain Price Tops $0.0201 on Major Exchanges (QKC)

QuarkChain (CURRENCY:QKC) traded 7.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 23rd. One QuarkChain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0201 or 0.00000045 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. QuarkChain has a market capitalization of $128.51 million and approximately $21.61 million worth of QuarkChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, QuarkChain has traded down 15.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get QuarkChain alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002236 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.81 or 0.00055479 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002737 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.38 or 0.00135022 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002239 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00012606 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.16 or 0.00045084 BTC.

About QuarkChain

QuarkChain (CRYPTO:QKC) is a coin. It launched on June 2nd, 2018. QuarkChain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,399,906,497 coins. QuarkChain’s official Twitter account is @Quark_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for QuarkChain is /r/quarkchainio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for QuarkChain is quarkchain.io . The official message board for QuarkChain is steemit.com/@quarkchain

According to CryptoCompare, “QuarkChain is a high-capacity peer-to-peer transactional system that consists of a two-layered blockchain – elastic sharding blockchains (shards) as the first layer, and a root blockchain that confirms the blocks from the shards as the second layer. QKC is an ERC20 based token to be used solely as the primary token on the network. “

Buying and Selling QuarkChain

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuarkChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QuarkChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QuarkChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for QuarkChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QuarkChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.