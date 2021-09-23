Rafferty Asset Management LLC Acquires 1,862 Shares of America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) by 103.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,657 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,862 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned 0.06% of America’s Car-Mart worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in America’s Car-Mart during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of America’s Car-Mart during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in America’s Car-Mart by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in America’s Car-Mart by 240.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in America’s Car-Mart by 12.3% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 72.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get America's Car-Mart alerts:

In other news, Director Joshua G. Welch bought 2,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $124.75 per share, for a total transaction of $316,740.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of America’s Car-Mart from $151.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised their price objective on shares of America’s Car-Mart to $165.75 in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded America’s Car-Mart from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on America’s Car-Mart from $154.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

CRMT opened at $121.31 on Thursday. America’s Car-Mart, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.72 and a 1-year high of $177.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $793.00 million, a PE ratio of 7.75, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $139.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.16.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.08. America’s Car-Mart had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 28.54%. The business had revenue of $280.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.61 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that America’s Car-Mart, Inc. will post 13.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

America’s Car-Mart Profile

America’s Car-Mart, Inc engages in the sale of older model used vehicles and the provision of financing for its customers in the United States. It operates dealerships in the South-Central United States. The company was founded by Bill Fleeman in 1981 and is headquartered in Rogers, AR.

Recommended Story: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for America's Car-Mart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for America's Car-Mart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.