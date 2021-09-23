Rafferty Asset Management LLC Acquires 1,862 Shares of America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) by 103.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,657 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,862 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned 0.06% of America’s Car-Mart worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in America’s Car-Mart during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of America’s Car-Mart during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in America’s Car-Mart by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in America’s Car-Mart by 240.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in America’s Car-Mart by 12.3% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 72.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In other news, Director Joshua G. Welch bought 2,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $124.75 per share, for a total transaction of $316,740.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
CRMT opened at $121.31 on Thursday. America’s Car-Mart, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.72 and a 1-year high of $177.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $793.00 million, a PE ratio of 7.75, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $139.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.16.
America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.08. America’s Car-Mart had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 28.54%. The business had revenue of $280.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.61 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that America’s Car-Mart, Inc. will post 13.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.
America’s Car-Mart Profile
America’s Car-Mart, Inc engages in the sale of older model used vehicles and the provision of financing for its customers in the United States. It operates dealerships in the South-Central United States. The company was founded by Bill Fleeman in 1981 and is headquartered in Rogers, AR.
