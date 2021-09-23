Rafferty Asset Management LLC Acquires 23,067 Shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) by 159.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,518 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,067 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in JetBlue Airways were worth $630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JBLU. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 1,693.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,224 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. 76.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get JetBlue Airways alerts:

JBLU opened at $15.18 on Thursday. JetBlue Airways Co. has a twelve month low of $10.93 and a twelve month high of $21.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.09 and a 200-day moving average of $17.78. The stock has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 1.62.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The transportation company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.09. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 28.27% and a negative return on equity of 41.70%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.02) earnings per share. JetBlue Airways’s revenue for the quarter was up 597.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of JetBlue Airways in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JetBlue Airways has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.79.

In other news, insider Scott M. Laurence sold 1,789 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.38, for a total transaction of $31,092.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,710 shares in the company, valued at $47,099.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,789 shares of company stock valued at $106,613. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

JetBlue Airways Profile

JetBlue Airways Corp. provides air transportation services. It carries more than 30 million customers a year to 86 cities in the U.S., Caribbean, and Latin America with an average of 850 daily flights. The firm offers flights and tickets to more than 82 destinations, with accommodations such as free TV, free snacks, and most legroom.

See Also: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBLU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU).

Receive News & Ratings for JetBlue Airways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JetBlue Airways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.