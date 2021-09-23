Rafferty Asset Management LLC Buys 1,741 Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) by 46.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,741 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 5.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,097,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $415,722,000 after purchasing an additional 194,479 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 0.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,409,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $142,795,000 after purchasing an additional 8,676 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1,056.8% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,005,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $101,986,000 after purchasing an additional 918,372 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. bought a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the first quarter worth about $63,190,000. Finally, Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC lifted its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 181.3% during the first quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 542,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,034,000 after purchasing an additional 349,637 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust stock opened at $118.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.37. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $67.01 and a fifty-two week high of $125.00.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.59). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 6.77% and a net margin of 18.33%. The business had revenue of $230.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s revenue was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 21st. This is a positive change from Federal Realty Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 93.81%.

A number of brokerages have commented on FRT. Truist raised their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $133.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Scotiabank raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $131.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Federal Realty Investment Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.43.

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, management and redevelopment of high quality retail focus properties. The company was founded by Samuel J. Gorlitz in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

