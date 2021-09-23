Rafferty Asset Management LLC Buys 179 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 9.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,021 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1,250.0% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the second quarter worth $31,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the second quarter worth $57,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 76.1% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 72.3% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 298 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.78, for a total transaction of $1,335,510.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird set a $276.78 price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $295.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $318.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $314.52.

NYSE:LH opened at $291.46 on Thursday. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 52-week low of $176.49 and a 52-week high of $309.60. The company has a market cap of $28.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $296.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $274.47.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $6.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.64 by $0.49. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 35.18% and a net margin of 17.57%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 23.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Co. of America Profile

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

Further Reading: Bollinger Bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH).

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.