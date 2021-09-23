Rafferty Asset Management LLC Buys 2,987 Shares of Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE) by 33.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,941 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,987 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lands’ End were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Lands’ End in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lands’ End by 29.0% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Lands’ End by 82.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 2,329 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Lands’ End during the 1st quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Lands’ End during the 1st quarter worth approximately $269,000. 40.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LE opened at $24.62 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.97. Lands’ End, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.20 and a 12 month high of $44.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $811.99 million, a P/E ratio of 17.84 and a beta of 2.63.

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. Lands’ End had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 2.87%. As a group, research analysts predict that Lands’ End, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lands’ End from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Lands’ End from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

Lands’ End Company Profile

Lands’ End, Inc is a multi-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, and footwear, as well as home products. It operates through the following segments: US eCommerce, Outfitters, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Third Party, and Retail. The company was founded by Gary C. Comer in 1963 and is headquartered in Dodgeville, WI.

