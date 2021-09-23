RAI Finance Trading 3.7% Lower Over Last Week (RAI)

RAI Finance (CURRENCY:RAI) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 23rd. In the last seven days, RAI Finance has traded down 3.7% against the US dollar. RAI Finance has a total market cap of $28.04 million and approximately $4.89 million worth of RAI Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RAI Finance coin can now be purchased for $0.61 or 0.00001358 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002239 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002228 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.76 or 0.00073308 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.36 or 0.00114930 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $73.89 or 0.00165350 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,677.87 or 0.99975945 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,126.83 or 0.06996933 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $348.64 or 0.00780151 BTC.

About RAI Finance

RAI Finance launched on February 13th, 2021. RAI Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 46,188,007 coins. RAI Finance’s official Twitter account is @reflexerfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Reflexer is a platform where anyone can use their crypto collateral to issue reflex indexes. Reflex indexes are stable assets that are not pegged to anything. RAI is a non pegged, ETH backed stable asset. It is useful as more “stable” collateral for other DeFi protocols (compared to ETH or BTC) or as a stable asset with an embedded interest rate. “

