Rainicorn (RAINI) Trading Up 72.4% Over Last 7 Days

Rainicorn (CURRENCY:RAINI) traded 10.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 22nd. One Rainicorn coin can now be bought for about $0.0778 or 0.00000178 BTC on popular exchanges. Rainicorn has a total market cap of $35.11 million and $1.02 million worth of Rainicorn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Rainicorn has traded 72.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Rainicorn alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002291 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002282 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.47 or 0.00072064 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.70 or 0.00171044 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $49.81 or 0.00114054 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,033.62 or 0.06945770 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $43,685.61 or 1.00022343 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $345.69 or 0.00791480 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002635 BTC.

Rainicorn Profile

Rainicorn’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 450,965,050 coins. Rainicorn’s official Twitter account is @raini_coin

Rainicorn Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rainicorn directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rainicorn should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rainicorn using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rainicorn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rainicorn and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.