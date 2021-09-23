Ramius Advisors LLC Takes $100,000 Position in FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HERAU)

Ramius Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HERAU) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FTAC Hera Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $100,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $107,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in FTAC Hera Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $200,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in FTAC Hera Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $240,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in FTAC Hera Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $249,000.

NASDAQ:HERAU opened at $10.03 on Thursday. FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.85 and a twelve month high of $10.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.99 and a 200-day moving average of $10.02.

FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

