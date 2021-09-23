Ramsay Health Care Limited (OTCMKTS:RMSYF) Short Interest Update

Ramsay Health Care Limited (OTCMKTS:RMSYF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, a decrease of 20.2% from the August 15th total of 10,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of RMSYF opened at $46.77 on Thursday. Ramsay Health Care has a fifty-two week low of $44.51 and a fifty-two week high of $53.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.96 and its 200-day moving average is $49.12.

About Ramsay Health Care

Ramsay Health Care Ltd. engages in the provision of healthcare services and the operation of hospitals and day surgery facilities. The company was founded by Paul Joseph Ramsay in 1964 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

