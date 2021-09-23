Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $150.00 to $100.00. The stock had previously closed at $128.85, but opened at $86.59. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Raymond James shares last traded at $87.14, with a volume of 3,678 shares traded.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on RJF. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Raymond James in a report on Friday, July 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. upped their target price on Raymond James from $126.67 to $143.33 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Raymond James from $102.67 to $103.33 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Raymond James from $88.67 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.33 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.18.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RJF. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 0.5% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 15,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,949,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Raymond James by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in Raymond James by 4.2% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Raymond James by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 11,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its stake in shares of Raymond James by 2.0% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 4,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market capitalization of $11.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $91.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.67.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.28. Raymond James had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 17.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Analysts predict that Raymond James will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 22nd. Raymond James’s payout ratio is presently 25.53%.

Raymond James Company Profile (NYSE:RJF)

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

