Realio Network Hits 24-Hour Volume of $559,243.00 (RIO)

Realio Network (CURRENCY:RIO) traded up 15.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 22nd. During the last week, Realio Network has traded down 10.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Realio Network coin can currently be purchased for $1.18 or 0.00002670 BTC on popular exchanges. Realio Network has a total market cap of $7.73 million and $559,243.00 worth of Realio Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Realio Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002269 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002293 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.05 or 0.00072713 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.40 or 0.00114346 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.07 or 0.00170313 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,093.23 or 0.07017239 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44,088.70 or 1.00018769 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $352.31 or 0.00799239 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002619 BTC.

About Realio Network

Realio Network’s total supply is 96,381,238 coins and its circulating supply is 6,568,515 coins. Realio Network’s official website is www.realio.fund . The official message board for Realio Network is medium.com/@dboirun/the-realio-platform-realiox-and-the-realio-network-development-update-93facf5c0c10 . Realio Network’s official Twitter account is @realio_network

According to CryptoCompare, “Realio is a digital issuance, investment and peer-to-peer trading platform that utilizes a proprietary distributed network for issuing-on and interconnecting decentralized ecosystems. The platform leverages both permissioned and permissionless architecture to satisfy the need for stringent securities regulations while allowing uniquely democratized access to investment products normally reserved for a select subset of institutional investors. “

Buying and Selling Realio Network

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Realio Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Realio Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Realio Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Realio Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Realio Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.