Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RCRRF) Short Interest Update

Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RCRRF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 668,200 shares, an increase of 22.8% from the August 15th total of 544,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 163.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Recruit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Get Recruit alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:RCRRF opened at $62.95 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $105.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.39 and a beta of 1.15. Recruit has a 12 month low of $38.04 and a 12 month high of $65.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.94 and its 200 day moving average is $51.71.

Recruit (OTCMKTS:RCRRF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter. Recruit had a return on equity of 17.28% and a net margin of 7.57%. The firm had revenue of $6.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Recruit will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Recruit

Recruit Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated human resource services. It operates through the following business segments: Human Resources (HR) Technology, Media and Solutions, and Staffing. The HR Technology segment offers platforms for job searching such as Indeed and Glassdoor.

Recommended Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Recruit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recruit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.