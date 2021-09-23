Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RCRRF) Short Interest Update

Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RCRRF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 668,200 shares, an increase of 22.8% from the August 15th total of 544,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 163.0 days.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Recruit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.
Shares of OTCMKTS:RCRRF opened at $62.95 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $105.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.39 and a beta of 1.15. Recruit has a 12 month low of $38.04 and a 12 month high of $65.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.94 and its 200 day moving average is $51.71.
About Recruit
Recruit Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated human resource services. It operates through the following business segments: Human Resources (HR) Technology, Media and Solutions, and Staffing. The HR Technology segment offers platforms for job searching such as Indeed and Glassdoor.
