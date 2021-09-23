Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.50.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. TheStreet upgraded Red Rock Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Truist upped their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Red Rock Resorts from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RRR. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,859,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 74.3% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 132,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,305,000 after buying an additional 56,300 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,104,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,988,000 after purchasing an additional 77,240 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 6,423,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,350,000 after purchasing an additional 653,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its stake in Red Rock Resorts by 223.6% in the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 58,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,913,000 after buying an additional 40,553 shares in the last quarter. 54.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:RRR opened at $49.65 on Thursday. Red Rock Resorts has a twelve month low of $16.04 and a twelve month high of $50.49. The firm has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of 43.17 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a current ratio of 4.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.18 and a 200-day moving average of $40.19.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.80. Red Rock Resorts had a return on equity of 41.53% and a net margin of 6.45%. The business had revenue of $428.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.83 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Red Rock Resorts will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Red Rock Resorts Company Profile

Red Rock Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and development of gaming and entertainment facilities. The firm operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. Its amenities include restaurants, entertainment venues, movie theatres, bowling and convention or banquet space, as well as traditional casino gaming offerings such as video poker, slot machines, table games, bingo and race and sports wagering.

