Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) Stake Reduced by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,180 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Red Rock Resorts were worth $607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Red Rock Resorts during the 1st quarter worth $4,859,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Red Rock Resorts by 74.3% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 132,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,305,000 after acquiring an additional 56,300 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 7.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,104,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,988,000 after buying an additional 77,240 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 11.3% in the first quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 6,423,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,350,000 after buying an additional 653,730 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 223.6% in the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 58,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after buying an additional 40,553 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RRR opened at $49.65 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.19. Red Rock Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.04 and a twelve month high of $50.49. The company has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.17 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a quick ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.80. Red Rock Resorts had a return on equity of 41.53% and a net margin of 6.45%. The firm had revenue of $428.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.83 million. Analysts anticipate that Red Rock Resorts, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on RRR shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Red Rock Resorts in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Red Rock Resorts from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist upped their price objective on Red Rock Resorts from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet raised Red Rock Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.50.

About Red Rock Resorts

Red Rock Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and development of gaming and entertainment facilities. The firm operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. Its amenities include restaurants, entertainment venues, movie theatres, bowling and convention or banquet space, as well as traditional casino gaming offerings such as video poker, slot machines, table games, bingo and race and sports wagering.

