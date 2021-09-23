Red Wave Investments LLC Increases Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Red Wave Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,203 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 89 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 0.9% of Red Wave Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Red Wave Investments LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Microsoft by 63.8% during the second quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 2,000.0% during the second quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 924 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 24.7% during the second quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the second quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the second quarter worth about $162,000. 69.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

In related news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 75,573 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.28, for a total value of $22,919,779.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,632,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $495,059,108. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 20,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.68, for a total transaction of $5,973,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 165,573 shares of company stock worth $50,066,379. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT opened at $298.58 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $293.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $267.00. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $199.20 and a 12-month high of $305.84.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $46.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.30 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.45% and a return on equity of 45.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 14th that allows the company to repurchase $60.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software giant to buy up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.11%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MSFT. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $340.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $349.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Wolfe Research increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $329.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $324.84.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

See Also: Most Volatile Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.