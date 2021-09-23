Regentatlantic Capital LLC Boosts Stock Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 35.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,188,904 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,137,578 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up 9.9% of Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Regentatlantic Capital LLC owned about 1.17% of Schwab International Equity ETF worth $323,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 68,439,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,574,690,000 after purchasing an additional 3,320,606 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 104.8% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,661,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,353,000 after purchasing an additional 2,385,069 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 33,806,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,271,793,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080,541 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 47.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,165,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,883,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654,320 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Equity ETF stock traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $40.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,657,025. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.42. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $30.08 and a 52-week high of $40.92.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Further Reading: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.