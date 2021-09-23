Regentatlantic Capital LLC Cuts Stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,521 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF worth $7,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 389,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,382,000 after buying an additional 113,927 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $17,460,000. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 503,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,757,000 after buying an additional 103,465 shares during the period. Merriman Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,731,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,366,000.

NYSEARCA PRF traded up $2.91 during trading on Thursday, hitting $161.85. The company had a trading volume of 2,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,022. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a one year low of $109.31 and a one year high of $165.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $161.88 and its 200-day moving average is $159.21.

