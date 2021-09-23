Regentatlantic Capital LLC Reduces Position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 289,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,250 shares during the quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $15,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FNDX. Ashford Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the first quarter worth $14,962,000. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 471.2% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 312,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,125,000 after acquiring an additional 258,168 shares in the last quarter. McAdam LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 14.5% in the second quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 1,689,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,092,000 after purchasing an additional 214,413 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 180.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 327,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,943,000 after acquiring an additional 210,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lee Financial Co boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 402.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 256,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,031,000 after acquiring an additional 205,343 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF stock traded up $0.97 on Thursday, hitting $55.12. 358 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 352,777. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.26. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 1 year low of $37.17 and a 1 year high of $56.38.

