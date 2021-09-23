Regentatlantic Capital LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC lowered its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,069 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,725 shares during the quarter. Target comprises about 0.6% of Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $19,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Target by 1,562.3% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,514,325 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $894,152,000 after buying an additional 4,242,754 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Target by 4.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,515,802 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $9,794,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747,686 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Target by 619.4% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,658,670 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $328,533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428,121 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Target by 3,162.8% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 750,108 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $148,574,000 after purchasing an additional 727,118 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Target by 269.0% in the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 988,070 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $195,707,000 after purchasing an additional 720,285 shares during the period. 76.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Target stock traded up $3.00 during trading on Thursday, hitting $244.77. 77,598 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,401,664. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $150.10 and a fifty-two week high of $267.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $252.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $228.51.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $24.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.03 billion. Target had a return on equity of 44.68% and a net margin of 6.29%. Target’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.38 EPS. Analysts predict that Target Co. will post 12.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.22%.

Target declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 18th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the retailer to purchase up to 12.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms have recently commented on TGT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $269.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Target from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Target from $283.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Target from $252.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Target from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Target has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.30.

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.98, for a total transaction of $6,149,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 195,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,032,760.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 80,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.20, for a total transaction of $19,969,310.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 136,744 shares of company stock valued at $34,106,184. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

About Target

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

