Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for APA Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:APA)

APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for APA in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, September 21st. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.86 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.84. Capital One Financial currently has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for APA’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.07 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.54 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.17 EPS.

APA has been the topic of several other research reports. Johnson Rice upgraded shares of APA from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered APA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Barclays lowered APA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Truist decreased their price target on APA from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised APA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.97.

Shares of APA stock opened at $20.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.56 and a 200 day moving average of $19.76. APA has a 1 year low of $7.45 and a 1 year high of $24.30. The firm has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 4.94.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. APA had a net margin of 11.43% and a negative return on equity of 145.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 137.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.74) earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.063 per share. This is a boost from APA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -9.26%.

In related news, Director Chansoo Joung sold 20,000 shares of APA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total transaction of $381,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,285 shares in the company, valued at $481,932.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APA. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of APA by 85.8% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 60,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 27,725 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of APA by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,365,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,443,000 after purchasing an additional 16,637 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its position in shares of APA by 79.5% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 60,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 26,794 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of APA by 23.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 375,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,727,000 after purchasing an additional 71,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of APA by 23.6% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 330,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,920,000 after purchasing an additional 63,196 shares during the last quarter. 82.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom and exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

