Research Analysts Offer Predictions for WideOpenWest, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:WOW)

WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley reduced their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for WideOpenWest in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 21st. B. Riley analyst Z. Silver now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.21. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for WideOpenWest’s FY2023 earnings at $0.46 EPS.

Get WideOpenWest alerts:

WOW has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WideOpenWest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Benchmark raised their price target on WideOpenWest from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James raised shares of WideOpenWest from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of WideOpenWest from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of WideOpenWest from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.38.

NYSE WOW opened at $20.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.15 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.07 and a 200-day moving average of $17.92. WideOpenWest has a 1-year low of $4.72 and a 1-year high of $23.92.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.37). WideOpenWest had a net margin of 2.95% and a negative return on equity of 14.27%. The business had revenue of $287.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.78 million.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC bought a new position in WideOpenWest during the 1st quarter worth $97,627,000. Simcoe Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of WideOpenWest by 66.5% in the first quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC now owns 3,331,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330,551 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in WideOpenWest by 755.7% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 484,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,587,000 after acquiring an additional 428,045 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in WideOpenWest by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,808,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,765,000 after purchasing an additional 381,426 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in WideOpenWest by 853.2% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 423,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,765,000 after purchasing an additional 378,836 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Teresa L. Elder sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.41, for a total transaction of $306,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Donald Craig Martin sold 20,000 shares of WideOpenWest stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.45, for a total transaction of $409,000.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 532,459 shares in the company, valued at $10,888,786.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WideOpenWest Company Profile

WideOpenWest, Inc engages in the provision of internet, cable television, and voice over IP-based services to residential and business customers. Its products include high-speed data, video, and telephony. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

Featured Article: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for WideOpenWest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WideOpenWest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.