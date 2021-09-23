Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) Shares Sold by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ trimmed its holdings in Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) by 64.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,600 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Revolve Group were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RVLV. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Revolve Group in the 4th quarter valued at $1,488,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Revolve Group by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,536,000 after buying an additional 7,333 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in Revolve Group in the 1st quarter valued at $337,000. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Revolve Group by 63.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 58,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,642,000 after buying an additional 22,800 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Revolve Group in the 1st quarter valued at $289,000. 49.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $65.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Revolve Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.33.

In other Revolve Group news, COO David Pujades sold 17,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total value of $1,252,105.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 5,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $353,387.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.57, for a total transaction of $12,514,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 123,000 shares in the company, valued at $7,696,110. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,402,588 shares of company stock worth $90,303,783 over the last quarter. Insiders own 51.12% of the company’s stock.

Revolve Group stock opened at $69.11 on Thursday. Revolve Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.24 and a 52 week high of $74.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 55.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 2.62.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.21. Revolve Group had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 39.45%. The business had revenue of $228.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the Revolve, and Forward segments. The Revolve segment offers assortment of apparel and footwear, accessories and beauty products from emerging, established and owned brands.

