Rhumbline Advisers Cuts Position in Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE)

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 207,511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,181 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Clean Energy Fuels were worth $2,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLNE. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Clean Energy Fuels by 10,044.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,511 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Clean Energy Fuels by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Clean Energy Fuels during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Clean Energy Fuels during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Clean Energy Fuels by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,586 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 1,671 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.89% of the company’s stock.

CLNE stock opened at $8.13 on Thursday. Clean Energy Fuels Corp. has a twelve month low of $2.36 and a twelve month high of $19.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.48 and a beta of 1.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.78. The company has a quick ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.48 million for the quarter. Clean Energy Fuels had a negative net margin of 41.02% and a negative return on equity of 1.64%. Research analysts expect that Clean Energy Fuels Corp. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CLNE. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Clean Energy Fuels from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Clean Energy Fuels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Clean Energy Fuels in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Clean Energy Fuels from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.83.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. engages in the provision of natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets in the United States and Canada. It also builds and operates compressed natural gas (CNG) and liquefied natural gas (LNG) vehicle fueling stations; manufacture CNG and LNG equipment and technologies; and deliver more CNG and LNG vehicle fuel.

