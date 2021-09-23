Rhumbline Advisers Purchases Shares of 279,318 Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO)

Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 279,318 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,031,000. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.14% of Gevo as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Gevo during the second quarter valued at about $1,216,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Gevo by 6,081.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 336,172 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,298,000 after acquiring an additional 330,734 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Gevo by 76.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,537,949 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $15,087,000 after acquiring an additional 667,928 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Gevo during the second quarter valued at about $474,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Gevo by 63.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,165 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 12,126 shares during the period. 36.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Geoffrey Thomas Jr. Williams sold 51,316 shares of Gevo stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.02, for a total value of $411,554.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

GEVO has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Gevo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Gevo in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$10.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of GEVO stock opened at $6.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.58 and a beta of 3.34. Gevo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.77 and a 12-month high of $15.57. The company has a current ratio of 15.34, a quick ratio of 15.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.06.

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The energy company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $0.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.58 million. Gevo had a negative return on equity of 11.81% and a negative net margin of 4,297.25%. As a group, research analysts predict that Gevo, Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gevo, Inc is a renewable chemicals and next generation biofuels company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of renewable alternatives to petroleum-based products. It operates through the following segments: Gevo; Gevo Development and Agri-Energy. The Gevo segment focuses in the research and development activities related to the future production of isobutanol, including the development of the firm’s proprietary biocatalysts, the production and sale of renewable jet and other fuels, the retrofit process, and the next generation of chemicals and biofuels that will be based on the company’s isobutanol technology.

