Rhumbline Advisers Sells 2,001 Shares of Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC)

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its stake in shares of Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,119 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,001 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.16% of Kforce worth $2,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KFRC. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kforce by 36.4% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Kforce by 33.6% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in Kforce in the second quarter worth approximately $170,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Kforce during the 1st quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in shares of Kforce during the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KFRC opened at $58.94 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 1.32. Kforce Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.70 and a 1-year high of $64.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.80.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $403.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.31 million. Kforce had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 40.11%. As a group, research analysts expect that Kforce Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. This is an increase from Kforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Kforce’s payout ratio is presently 39.69%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

Kforce Profile

Kforce, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical staffing services and solutions. It operates through the Technology and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Technology segment offers services on areas of information technology such as systems and applications architecture and development, data management, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, and network architecture and security.

