Rhumbline Advisers Sells 424 Shares of HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI)

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its position in HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,106 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 424 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in HCI Group were worth $1,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HCI. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. grew its position in HCI Group by 833.9% during the second quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. now owns 551 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in HCI Group during the first quarter valued at about $66,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in HCI Group during the first quarter valued at about $80,000. Bronson Point Management LLC bought a new position in HCI Group during the first quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in HCI Group during the first quarter valued at about $172,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.43% of the company’s stock.

Get HCI Group alerts:

HCI has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of HCI Group from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist increased their price target on shares of HCI Group from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HCI Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of NYSE HCI opened at $109.55 on Thursday. HCI Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.30 and a 1 year high of $119.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $105.41 and its 200 day moving average is $89.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $926.14 million, a P/E ratio of 36.04 and a beta of 0.74.

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.08. HCI Group had a net margin of 7.02% and a negative return on equity of 2.84%. Research analysts anticipate that HCI Group, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. HCI Group’s payout ratio is 46.51%.

HCI Group Profile

HCI Group, Inc engages in the business of property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate and information technology. It operates through the following segments: Insurance Operations, Real Estate, and Corporate and Others. The Insurance Operations segment includes the property and casualty insurance division and reinsurance division.

Recommended Story: What is the 52-week high/low?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI).

Receive News & Ratings for HCI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.