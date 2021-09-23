Rhumbline Advisers Sells 4,682 Shares of Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN)

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its stake in shares of Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,123 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 4,682 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.26% of Hawkins worth $1,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HWKN. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Hawkins by 4,980.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,016 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 996 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Hawkins by 622.2% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,170 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Hawkins in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Hawkins by 1,179.3% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,548 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,427 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hawkins by 100.0% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,862 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Hawkins alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hawkins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:HWKN opened at $33.70 on Thursday. Hawkins, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.07 and a 12 month high of $39.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.97. The firm has a market cap of $714.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 0.87.

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $181.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.77 million. Hawkins had a net margin of 7.22% and a return on equity of 17.42%. Research analysts expect that Hawkins, Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. This is an increase from Hawkins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Hawkins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.94%.

Hawkins Company Profile

Hawkins, Inc engaged in the distribution, blending, and manufacture of chemicals and specialty ingredients for a wide variety of industries. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment provides g industrial chemicals, products, and services to the agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

Recommended Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HWKN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN).

Receive News & Ratings for Hawkins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawkins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.