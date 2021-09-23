Rhumbline Advisers Sells 5,079 Shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:OCDX)

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its holdings in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:OCDX) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,079 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics were worth $1,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in the 1st quarter valued at about $143,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter worth about $181,000.

Get Ortho Clinical Diagnostics alerts:

In related news, CEO Christopher M. Smith sold 103,213 shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.10, for a total transaction of $2,281,007.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 534,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,804,648.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 25,300,000 shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total transaction of $425,040,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 25,683,721 shares of company stock worth $433,350,962.

OCDX stock opened at $18.58 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.94. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $15.14 and a 12 month high of $22.99. The firm has a market cap of $4.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 64.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.04.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $492.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.39 million. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on OCDX shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ortho Clinical Diagnostics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.36.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Profile

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc engages in the vitro diagnostics business worldwide. The company offers automated instruments; and assays, reagents, and other consumables that are used by these instruments to generate test results. Its solutions include clinical chemistry and immunoassay instruments and tests to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas, including COVID-19 antibody and antigen tests; and immunohematology instruments and tests for blood typing to ensure patient-donor compatibility in blood transfusions, as well as donor screening instruments and tests for blood and plasma screening for infectious diseases.

Recommended Story: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ortho Clinical Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.