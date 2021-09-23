Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Upgraded to Neutral at Oddo Bhf

Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group from $102.00 to $86.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rio Tinto Group currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $108.60.

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

NYSE RIO opened at $66.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $78.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.14. The company has a market capitalization of $83.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.59. Rio Tinto Group has a 12 month low of $55.39 and a 12 month high of $95.97.

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $1.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a yield of 6.9%. This is a boost from Rio Tinto Group’s previous special dividend of $1.20. Rio Tinto Group’s payout ratio is presently 97.66%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Rio Tinto Group during the first quarter worth about $1,407,000. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in Rio Tinto Group during the first quarter worth about $2,330,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in Rio Tinto Group by 84.6% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 21,392 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,663,000 after acquiring an additional 9,801 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Rio Tinto Group by 5.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,733 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Rio Tinto Group by 4.9% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 62,320 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $5,228,000 after acquiring an additional 2,885 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.01% of the company’s stock.

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

Featured Article: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.